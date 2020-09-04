Letter: God would not approve

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reading the letter from William M. Grothus (Aug. 25), I realized something. The Bible says "Thou shalt not commit adultery". Donald Trump is a proven adulterer. God would not approve. He openly boasted about sexually harassing women. God would not approve.

The Bible says thou shalt not lie. Donald Trump has lied many times — proven fact. God would not approve. He calls people names. God would not approve. He makes fun of people. God would not approve.

In the book of John you can read about a camel and rich men. Guess where Donald is going. I could write pages more, but you get the gist. If you want God back in the White House no Christian could possibly vote for Donald Trump.

Bob Everding

Maquoketa

