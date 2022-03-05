Letter: Going backward

Thanks to Sarah Hayden for her article on the Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers. As a condo dweller, I relied on the drop-off centers. In reviewing the county’s census records, I see that about 1/3 of county residents live in unincorporated areas, or in multi-family dwellings where they have no access to curbside recycling, so I am not alone.

There are several parts to this problem. First of all, the funding system for Illinois’ county waste commissions is absurd. The state sends tipping fees from the landfills to the commissions. So, the more waste that goes to landfills, the more money they have to run their programs. Therefore, a successful recycling program reduces funds for them to have a successful recycling program. Call your state representatives about this ludicrous regulation.

Second, recycling has finally become profitable, according to the staff of the waste commission of Scott County.

Third, if we divert 800 tons of waste from the landfills, we don’t need to develop an expensive new landfill as soon.

Finally, recycling is good for the environment and our health. Keeping plastics out of the landfill reduces toxins from our water and land. Recycling steel cans, glass, paper and cardboard means we don’t need to use as many virgin products from mining and forests.

The RICWMA met its goal to recycle 25% of county waste in 2017. It has not increased that goal over the past five years, and now we are going backward. I’m scratching my head.

Lori O’Dell McCollum

Rock Island

