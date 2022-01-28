 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Going forward
Letter: Going forward

Once again, we are seeing a trend of schools closing across the nation, but not in Iowa. Unlike in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Gov. Kim Reynolds has fought to keep our kids in school.

Between significant amounts of learning loss and a lack of social-emotional progress, we have heard about and seen up close the negative effects that online learning has had on our children. Luckily, Iowa had a governor who said enough was enough, and in Iowa my children can go to school for in-person instruction.

Our children have been given the opportunity to keep moving forward in their education rather than backward.

Gov. Reynolds fought to get our children back in school, and now she’s going to keep them there.

Katie Nickel

Bettendorf

