Letter: Going without

After reading the morning newspaper (Tuesday, December 15, 2020) I was surprised. Surprised that the City of Rock Island listened to the people and decided not to have the 6.24% property tax increase this year. Many government bodies like the states of Illinois and Iowa, Rock Island County and other cities of the Quad-Cities are making tough cuts in their budgets rather than have a property tax increase. Silvis is taking applications for TIF money to help businesses survive in their community.

As for the city employees that won't receive raises, budget cuts and delays in hiring 23 employees, that is unfortunate. With that being said. I have been a property owner in Rock Island for 30 years. I am also a senior on Social Security. Next year, individuals on Social Security will receive a 1.3% cost of living increase. Many younger home owners in Rock Island have had their employers tell them no raises this year. Others that work two jobs are down to one because their second job closed because of Covid. And still others are just unemployed because of Covid.