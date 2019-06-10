On June 1, we held the 24th annual Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing, in memory of my late son, Chad. The event raises money for local high-school students to give them $500 scholarships.
This year we raised $15,000, bringing our total to over $227,000 since we began. Thank you to all the players and volunteers. Thanks to Highland Springs Golf Course for hosting, and Todd Winters and Pat Wille for being great hosts. I'd also like to thank Nancy Kalnins and the volunteers at the East End Club for preparing the delicious buffet at the awards banquet. Thank you.
Maury Unterscheidt
Rock Island