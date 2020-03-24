Letter: Golf is the answer

Letter: Golf is the answer

OK, you’re getting crabby. Your spouse is bugging you. It’s about time someone did something about the dust on the furniture and the trash on TV. The neighbor’s kids are messing in your yard again. You’re tired of hearing the doom and gloom and the political propaganda. You wish you could just veg out or drop out or pull a blanket over your head or go back to work.

I want fresh air and some time to forget the virus, and I want to work the cramps out of my legs.

I drove by a golf course in Eldridge. There were people out there, keeping a 10-foot space and not hugging or sneezing on each other. They were breathing air that is cleaner than any below the altitude of Mount McKinley. I stopped in.

They were getting exercise and actually looked healthy. Someone took a swing on the first tee and shouted a "bad" word, but it was a lady so it didn’t count. The ground was a bit soggy and you got hardly any roll on the ball, but somebody hollered something about a "birdie."

There were slices and duffs. One two-some had a "gimme" and a "do-over." They forgot they were at death’s door for a couple of hours and just enjoyed the outdoors.

There was sanitizer available and plenty of opinions to keep them in the real world. I think golf is the answer for world peace and quiet. You’ve go to try it.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf

