Letter: Gone to blue states

I have lived in Colorado, Nebraska, California, Wyoming, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain and Colombia, and made lengthy visits to Ecuador, Brazil, Portugal, France, Germany, Austria and North Africa. I've been able to communicate with the people in their language: fluently in Spanish and Italian, and with varying degrees of difficulty in the others. In almost all of them, teaching or learning was involved. In their education systems, I found many praiseworthy elements but also defended our culture and our schools. And the place I have lived longest and taught and learned most has been Iowa.

Now, with the Republican Party‘s surrender to the harmful doctrines of Donald Trump, all of this is in danger. Like the Romans, they have distracted the people so they would not notice they were being oppressed. They invent problems in their war on books and the nation’s teachers to keep us from seeing that they are coercing us and letting taxation (an essential part of our system) rest on our middle class while the fat cats prosper. Then the fat cats will dig far enough into their ill-gotten gains to blind the voters with their propaganda.

I am especially angered by their attack on education and educators because I greatly admire both books and teachers.

Let’s sing:

Where have all the teachers gone?

Long time passing.

Where have all the teachers gone?

Gone to blue states every one.

Oh, when will we ever learn?

When will we ever learn?

Donald Hawley

Eldridge

