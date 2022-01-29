Letter: Good column

I just wanted to take a moment and say how much I enjoyed reading Scott Reeder's column Wednesday about the value of writing a letter when you have a complaint.
I was amazed at the results that he has experienced in his life.
I appreciated the thought of who you should write a letter to, and to do so in a non-threating way. My wife has also taught me the value of grammar.
It's amazing what you can get done in a kind and matter-of-fact way.
I just wanted Scott Reeder know that I enjoyed his article.
Bernie Thiergart
Bettendorf