Letter: Good column
I just wanted to take a moment and say how much I enjoyed reading Scott Reeder's column Wednesday about the value of writing a letter when you have a complaint.

I was amazed at the results that he has experienced in his life.

I appreciated the thought of who you should write a letter to, and to do so in a non-threating way. My wife has also taught me the value of grammar.

It's amazing what you can get done in a kind and matter-of-fact way.

I just wanted Scott Reeder know that I enjoyed his article.

Bernie Thiergart

Bettendorf

