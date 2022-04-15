 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Good Friday

In the fate of our nation that now hangs in the balance, I'm reminded that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. (Proverbs 14:34).

Edward Gibbon in "The History of the Decline and Fall of The Roman Empire," coincidentally published in 1776, observes the five main reasons the mighty empire fell. First and foremost was the destruction and redefinition of families (the building blocks of societies) and the sexual immorality and perversion that was rampant.

In America today, we need to repent of our sin and acknowledge that our true hope is found in and through the cross of Jesus Christ, who died for our sins so that we could be forgiven.

Peter, a follower and then one who denied Christ three times before being restored, said, "Christ died for sins once for all ... to bring you to God..." (I Peter 3:18).

God loves you and his plan is perfect, today and for eternity. That is why Good Friday is so good.

Bruce Peters

Moline

