Letter: Good job

I would like to thank Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller for helping Iowa maintain a modicum of difference from deep southern states. Besides hurricanes, swamps, invasive boa constrictors, and a crumbling caste system, an unhistoric, educated citizen might confuse Iowa with anti-Republic states of the past.

Despite having one of his hands pinned behind his back, Miller saved Iowa's governor from embarrassing herself and her state by jumping feet first into a seditious action that defies constitutional reason.