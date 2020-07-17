Letter: Good luck, parents

I can't for the life of me figure out why the Davenport School District wants to open up the schools again while the virus is getting worse and affecting younger people now.

Send your children to school and they pick up the virus from someone and take it home to their family, and maybe grandparents, and then what happens: It could cause the death of family members.

They are asking people to help with needed school supplies. If the school system wants to open the schools up, let it supply the things that are needed. These people with children are struggling enough to get food to feed their families and try to pay their bills so they don't lose everything they worked hard for. They also, along with school clothes, are responsible for lunches.

No matter what, I would not send my children to school hoping they won't come in contact with the virus. There are so many things in schools that should be sanitized, and I'm sure there isn't enough staff to make sure it is getting done. Good luck, parents.

Karen Fischlein

Davenport

