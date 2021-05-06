 Skip to main content
Letter: Good news
Letter: Good news

Extreme property, retail, restaurant and gas taxes coupled with radical spending by corrupt socialist democrats are forcing people to leave the state of Illinois. Illinois’ loss of a congressional seat due to the exodus of people, money and jobs is good news for America. Conservative states with competent and caring Republican leadership will continue to promote the "American First" agenda and will continue to promote policies that will keep Americans safe and secure.

Furthermore, conservative Republicans understand the need to help working families by reducing the tax burden on working families, small business and job creators. Red states understand the importance of freedom and liberty, and they are fighting to keep the American dream alive.

States like Illinois will continue to implode and the sad part is that people will continue to vote for tax-and-spend, and incompetent, Democrats that will continue to ruin the lives of millions via extreme taxation and worthless government spending.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

