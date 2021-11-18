Letter: Good news

If you watch the news, you get the impression that America is not doing well under the Biden administration. The media does not do justice to the great things that are happening in the country as a result of the Biden administration. President Biden has: cut child poverty in half, added 5.3 million jobs, recovered 80% of the jobs lost under the Trump recession, vaccinated 220 million Americans, reduced the deficit by $360 billion in one year, passed historic infrastructure investments for water, bridges, roads, and broadband. The Dow/401(k)s have been at an all-time high, he’s taken important steps toward ending global warming and is trying to pass legislation to continue this process. These are all measures that directly affect Iowa. Despite all the whining, facts are stubborn. The United States is on a good path, thanks to President Joe Biden.