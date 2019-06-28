We would like to thank all the people that stopped to help us Thursday, June 20, when we had car trouble on Northwest Boulevard.
Two young girls stopped behind us and put on their flashers as our car was completely dead. They helped get a tow truck for us. Then a nice young man who was cutting grass for the city or a private company came to help, and another young man going the other way parked and came over.
They pushed the car off the street into NorthPark Mall's parking lot. The young girl drove her car over behind us and wanted to wait with us until the tow truck came.
We are so very grateful to them all; we didn't get their names. We just want everyone to know that there are still Good Samaritans out there that are willing to help you without expecting anything in return. My very good friend Donna dropped what she was doing to come and get me and take me home.
We cannot express how grateful we are to you all. We are in our 80's and this was very stressful for us.
So thank you all so much and God bless you all.
Norma Thoeming
Davenport