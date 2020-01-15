Letter: Good story

Letter: Good story

Not a big deal. I just wanted to express thanks for the wonderful story by Jennifer Ewoldt on Monday, Jan. 6, about her son, Isaac. Thank you.

Andy Larson

Bishop Hill

