Back in 2006 Fellowship Church, was given a small, wooded lot to be an outdoor chapel for the community. It was weedy and full of small trees, so a friend, Michael Condon of East Moline and I cleared this land and decided to put a small outdoor Chapel for the community to use.

The land is inappropriate for a house as the road and center of the garden is a water runoff. Whenever it rains Western Avenue turns into a fast-moving creek. Every year our House Church of elderly and disabled makes improvements. Our neighbor Curt Bundy made a cross. He is very proud of his creation. We are planning a 15 to 20-foot lit cross to be seen by motorist along Gains Street in the wintertime. This will lower area suicides, which are high amongst high school students presently. We do small weddings.

There are plastic tables and chairs to sit on, and we have the most recent improvement is 170 daffodil bulbs planted last fall, and 50 more planted this spring. We also planted 30 crocus bulbs, 15 Hosta plants, there are some Lilly of the Valley, tulips, and Grape Hyacinths. Ten years ago, we put in five to 10 Surprise Lilies that have multiplied all over the hill side making a fantastic August display. We have to be careful what flowers to use because of the ample shade, wildlife and Black Walnut trees.

We are incorporated as a church and affiliated with Churches United. We hope to install a food box in the future. The public has been invited to come and visit. Its open daylight hours for prayer and meditation. The address is 1006 Western Ave, Davenport, Iowa. This is the corner of Western Ave. and West 10 St. Goose Hollow Meditation Garden has a website on Facebook that one can submit a prayer request.

Rev. Cheryl Draeger

Moline