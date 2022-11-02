Letter: GOP candidates refuse to be transparent

Scott County Republican candidates have failed to participate in another candidate forum they were invited in June to attend.

On Oct. 15, the Iowa House forum was at the Bettendorf Public Library for voters to learn about the candidates. The Democratic and Libertarian candidates were there. The Republican candidates, State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann and House candidate Mike Vondran, failed to show up.

It was further disappointing when at the Iowa Senate forum on Oct. 22 that once again, all the Scott County Republican candidates, State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Kerry Gruenhagen, and Scott Webster were all no-shows.

And to be clear, these bipartisan sponsored forums are organized by former Republican Sen. Maggie Tinsman, and the format is well-structured with audience members submitting questions through a moderator.

Scott County Republicans not making these forums a priority should be a concern for all voters because transparency on where candidates stand on issues is vital to the well-being of our community. If we are to be informed voters, we cannot depend on flyers, 30 second ads, or social media. We need to hear both perspectives.

The Democratic candidates shared their views on issues including childcare, minimum wage, eminent domain, safe harbor laws, climate change, reproductive freedom, school vouchers, healthcare deserts, Medicaid reimbursement rates and more.

This chronic absence of Republican candidates at forums is incredibly disappointing, and it is disrespectful to all Scott County voters. If they can’t show up for these forums, how can we expect them to represent us on these important issues?

Sharon Kendall Dunn

Davenport