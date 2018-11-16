I am responding to Leo McLain's letter to the editor (Nov. 15) regarding college-educated women. He assumes women are unable to develop their own thoughts and started voting Democrat to “fit" in. Voting statics show white uneducated men have supported President Donald Trump, so apparently the Republican message of fear, hate and blaming others for their problems resonates with them. This reasoning is as stupid as saying colleges made women vote for Democrats. It’s more complicated.
I was a Republican throughout college and no one pressured me to change. The Republican Party changed into something I do not recognize. Republicans are no longer fiscally conservative. They have significantly increased our national debt, and their messaging has been fear-based for years, resulting in the rise of hate crimes.
I am tired of listening to their fear-mongering and total lack of leadership. They continue to ignore climate change. I would like to have a future for my kids and grand-kids. Denial of climate change is not a solution.
I believe in people having health care and coverage of preexisting conditions. I believe in women’s rights, equality for all people regardless of their color, sexual orientation or religion.
Also, I recognize when a person is nothing more than an ignorant narcissistic con man like Trump. Voting Democrat does not mean people are far left. We can be moderates, but the Republican Party is the party of Trump and not Lincoln.
So quit blaming women and colleges. Look at the Republican message and actions. Women are not so easily controlled.
Pat Schilling
Davenport