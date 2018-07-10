This is the government Republicans have wanted. Republicans have collectively reached their level of incompetence. They have the majority in Congress and the presidency and can’t do anything right.
They’ve made a complete fiasco of immigration creating chaos and choosing cruelty over empathy by separating children from parents not knowing where the deported parents are located. What they’ve done isn’t only indecent, it's immoral. Still there is no legislation.
They’ve started a trade war with adversaries and friendly nations with an unknown economic outcome that has already begun to hurt farmers and other industries.
Republicans failed to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act. They still haven’t said what they would replace it with. Republicans don’t know what their next step will be. That’s incompetence in its highest form.
Republicans are so afraid of bipartisanship, they wrote a tax law completely separate from Democrats but with their own lobbyists. Wait until your tax returns are completed next year and find out many of us have been hit with a tax increase.
Republicans have favored oil producers over farmers who produce ethanol. They are planning to cut incentives to wind and solar. All are key elements of Iowa’s economy. Our Republican congressional delegation has been meekly quiet.
Cal Thomas says “elections have consequences, we should deal with it.” Republicans are in control but can’t deal with governing.
Dick Koos
Davenport