 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP doesn't care
topical

Letter: GOP doesn't care

Columnist Marc Thiessen made some very bad assessments in his column on Aug. 13. First, he says the Democrats have gone too far, with their infrastructure package, and this will come back to haunt them in the 2022 mid-term elections. The GOP under President Donald Trump did nothing during his tenure, except cut taxes for the wealthy elite. Meanwhile, under President Joe Biden the Democrats have done more in six months than the GOP did in four years.

Trump and the GOP will continue to do absolutely nothing to improve our deteriorating infrastructure; only the Democrats were the ones to finally push this bill through Congress. So did the Democrats go too far? No. This should only be the start of fixing our aging infrastructure.

Capitalism and socialism are working together in America. The top 20% are enjoying the rewards of capitalism, while the remaining 80% need government assistance for medical care, housing, food stamps, elderly care, mass transit and public education. The GOP wants less government, so the wealthy elite can increase their share of the pie. Meanwhile, the Democrats finally realize that the middle-class is almost eradicated, and they must do something to help them survive in the very near future. The GOP never did care, and their only interest is looking out for their wealthy cronies.

So when the 2022 mid-term elections roll around, look at which party went too far, and then look at which party is making it more difficult for you to even go out and vote.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Despicable

On July 27, I watched the entire hearing of the four police officers from the U.S. Capitol and Washington, D.C., metropolitan police. They and…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mandates

So mask mandates again are being called for (you people calling for this, did you wear a mask five years ago going into hospitals, nursing hom…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No answers

Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Speak up

August 21st will be 25 years since the abduction of Trudy Appleby occurred. She was 11 years old, just shy of turning 12, when on the morning …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News