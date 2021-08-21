Letter: GOP doesn't care

Columnist Marc Thiessen made some very bad assessments in his column on Aug. 13. First, he says the Democrats have gone too far, with their infrastructure package, and this will come back to haunt them in the 2022 mid-term elections. The GOP under President Donald Trump did nothing during his tenure, except cut taxes for the wealthy elite. Meanwhile, under President Joe Biden the Democrats have done more in six months than the GOP did in four years.

Trump and the GOP will continue to do absolutely nothing to improve our deteriorating infrastructure; only the Democrats were the ones to finally push this bill through Congress. So did the Democrats go too far? No. This should only be the start of fixing our aging infrastructure.

Capitalism and socialism are working together in America. The top 20% are enjoying the rewards of capitalism, while the remaining 80% need government assistance for medical care, housing, food stamps, elderly care, mass transit and public education. The GOP wants less government, so the wealthy elite can increase their share of the pie. Meanwhile, the Democrats finally realize that the middle-class is almost eradicated, and they must do something to help them survive in the very near future. The GOP never did care, and their only interest is looking out for their wealthy cronies.