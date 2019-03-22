This week, the Iowa Senate voted mostly along party lines to make customers with solar panels pay the power company to connect to the grid.
The Democrats tried to get an exception for agriculture (say, a solar-powered pump to fill water troughs) but were blocked. Wind and biofuels were not included.
The money will be spent on grid infrastructure, which is powered mostly by coal.
It's good to see the Republicans expanding government control further into the private sector and controlling the means of production. Let me be the first to welcome our comrade Republicans into the fold. We'll show Mother Earth she's no match for Mother Russia.
Shawn Woods
Davenport