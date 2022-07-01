Letter: GOP has been radicalized

To say that more than half the citizens in the US are disappointed with the GOP and GOP-appointed members of SCOTUS would be an understatement. I realize the GOP has worked long and hard to take away many of the rights that were hard-won. The nation has seen a concerted effort by the GOP to degrade the middle class, deny and suppress the vote, and deny the female half of the population health/reproductive rights in recent years. The GOP has championed corporations and the extremely wealthy in our country. Their goal appears to be the takeover of the government and institutions of power in the country. You don’t have to look any further than the televised 1/6 Committee hearings to see what the plan is going forward.