Letter: GOP has been radicalized

To say that more than half the citizens in the US are disappointed with the GOP and GOP-appointed members of SCOTUS would be an understatement. I realize the GOP has worked long and hard to take away many of the rights that were hard-won. The nation has seen a concerted effort by the GOP to degrade the middle class, deny and suppress the vote, and deny the female half of the population health/reproductive rights in recent years. The GOP has championed corporations and the extremely wealthy in our country. Their goal appears to be the takeover of the government and institutions of power in the country. You don’t have to look any further than the televised 1/6 Committee hearings to see what the plan is going forward.
This GOP plan to take over and maintain their power brings to mind the words of Sir Walter Scott, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!” The GOP has lied and acted dishonestly. By doing so, they have initiated problems which will result in a domino structure of complications which will eventually run out of control.
Citizens have the ability to get back the rights and freedoms that have been taken away. We need to support candidates for local, state, and federal office who see the need for all of us to live a safe and authentic life in America. Those candidates are not Republican.
Faith Endresen
Davenport