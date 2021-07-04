Letter: GOP has no plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party are doing everything they possibly can to make sure that President Biden and the Democrats fail in their efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, the environment, and to control gun violence.

Why? Do they have a better plan?

The GOP has no agenda, no platform, and no ideas on how to help the American people. Their only purpose is to retake control of the House and Senate; in other words, a power grab.

Question: How long will it take the American voter to realize one party is trying to improve the American standard of living, while the other party has no interest in improving the lives of the American people?

The only priority of McConnell and the GOP is to obstruct Biden and filibuster every item on his agenda; that way they can claim he did not achieve anything and that he failed as president.

I hope the American voter realizes if Biden fails, we the American people also will fail.

The GOP is currently making it more difficult to vote, and that is just the start of darker times ahead. The GOP will not raise the minimum wage; will not do anything about gun control; will not do anything about child care; will not do anything about expensive drug prices.