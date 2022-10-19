Letter: GOP ignoring most Iowans

It is clear that Iowa’s Republican legislators no longer care about the opinions or welfare of the majority of Iowans.

Consider these points:

The vast majority of Iowans believe in a woman’s right to autonomy over her body, yet the Iowa legislature has tried to pass the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Most Iowans favor passage of common-sense gun laws. But Iowa’s Republicans support adding a constitutional amendment that would prevent ANY limitations on firearm ownership, going beyond the protection of the 2nd Amendment.

Polls show that most Iowans favor legalization of recreational marijuana, but Republicans refuse to even consider this.

Republicans recently proposed outlawing homeowners’ ability to employ their own estimators to assess property damage, leaving them at the mercy of the estimators employed by insurance companies.

Iowa’s child care workers are the third lowest-paid profession in the state. Instead of increasing funding, Republicans propose to increase the number of children that a single worker can care for, while lowering the minimum age for providers to 16!

Kim Reynolds would like to further hamper public education by diverting State tax dollars to private schools.

The State’s handling of the COVID crisis was poor. Data was withheld and manipulated, public health measures were not supported, and the legislature passed a bill banning mask mandates in schools. Ten thousand Iowans died.

Please don’t automatically vote the party line. Today’s Republicans are not like those of decades past.

Larry McGranahan and Kot Flora

Iowa City