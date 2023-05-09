Let’s be honest. When Iowa legislators took away workplace protections for children, allowing kids to work long hours in dangerous environments, they had no intention that these changes would impact their children or the children of their friends.

GOP legislators expect these employment laws will apply to those other kids. You know, the poor kids, kids of color and immigrant children. To hear them tell it, they are doing those “other” kids and their families a favor. The GOP is OK with exploiting other children to provide business owners cheap labor.

They’re OK with the increased risks vulnerable children will face. They ignore how these other children will struggle to stay awake in school, will have no time for homework, and will lose out on valuable extracurricular experiences that their own children take for granted.

These same legislators want to take contraceptives away from women and force women to carry all pregnancies to full term regardless of the circumstances. Again, these laws will impact poor women most because they can’t easily travel to more female friendly states to receive needed health services. GOP legislators are using women and children to create a new pool of cheap labor. That’s OK, right? After all, their new laws only apply to those other families.

Kim Riley-Quinn

Bettendorf