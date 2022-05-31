Letter: GOP is taking women's rights

I hope that every female of child-bearing age will read this. The leaked memo from the Supreme Court indicates your life will change significantly when the Court overturns Roe v Wade, which until now has guaranteed a woman's right to control her own body and decide if she should get an abortion. If you lose the right to control your own body, you are not a citizen: You are a slave.

Perhaps you say to yourself: I would never get an abortion, so I don't care. But what if you and your husband are planning for a baby, but something goes wrong and your baby dies inside you. Wouldn't you want a doctor to help you so you didn't go full-term carrying a dead baby? The new laws say that no doctor could help you terminate your pregnancy, even if it kills you.

The men writing these new laws are not doctors; they have no medical knowledge; they are Republican bigots.

The Supreme Court justices who will vote to overturn Roe are not doctors, either. And they lied their way onto the Court. They, too, are Republican bigots. Justice Alito, who wrote the opinion, believes if a right isn't delineated in the Constitution, it shouldn't remain a law. The Constitution was ratified in 1789. If he prevails, expect big changes. Kiss your birth control pills good-bye. You'll lose the right to vote. Or own property. You will be property. It's time to go vote for Democrats!

Marilyn Schroeder

Bellevue, Iowa

