Today’s Republicans have become the party of extremism. They now oppose all the things the Republican Party used to stand for.

It’s not enough to use voter suppression tactics to keep people from voting in heavily Democratic areas, they are now passing laws to nullify election results that they don’t like.

All over the country, Republicans are actively taking away women’s reproductive rights, often with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and even limiting access to birth control. If they don’t like your sexual orientation, they want to take away your right to marry, to serve in the military or even to adopt a child.

They are making it harder to get health insurance, thus forcing health-care to be rationed based on ability to pay. They oppose anything that helps working class Americans, like labor unions, student loans and raising the minimum wage.

They protect the gun industry and do nothing to stop the No. 1 cause of death in children - gun violence. They repeal consumer protection laws, workplace health and safety regulations and environmental regulations that protect us from toxic chemicals.

And they are still proposing cuts to Social Security, Medicare and any other “entitlement” programs that actually help people. Meanwhile, they hand out billions in corporate welfare and enable billionaires to pay little or no taxes at all.

Jeff Brammann

LeClaire