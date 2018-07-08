Iowa’s Fabulous Five consists of three U.S. House members and two U.S. Senators. The House members names and districts are Rod Blum of District 1, David Young of District 3, and Steve King of District 4. The two U.S. Senators are Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. All five Republicans voted for the tax scam, passing massive tax cuts for the wealthy, on the backs of working families as shown below:
•Iowa’s Fab 5 says it’s equal fairness for 83 percent of the tax cuts going to the richest 1 percent of our population.
•Iowa’s Fab 5 promised working families a $4,080 pay raise, but only 4 percent are getting a one-time bonus/wage hike.
•Iowa’s Fab 5 tax scam will cost U.S. taxpayers $1.9 trillion. They want to cut Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and education for your kids to pay for the tax cuts that you didn’t get.
•Iowa’s Fab 5 says they are protecting our healthcare. They voted to repeal key parts of the Affordable Care Act to pay for tax cuts, causing insurance premiums to spike 10 percent and 13 million to lose coverage.
•Iowa’s Fab 5 says when drug companies, health insurers, and Wall Street banks are getting huge tax breaks, but not increasing worker pay or lowering consumer cost, it’s OK in their eyes.
Truth or consequences? What do I think about these issues? I don’t know who the candidates are, but I can tell you who I’m not going to vote for.
Charles Smith
Bettendorf