John Donald O'Shea's recent column about the Durham investigation is journalistic malpractice, even if the column appears on the opinion page. His carefully parsed excerpts of Durham's report bring memories of then Attorney General Barr inaccurately describing the contents of the Mueller report as totally absolving Trump of getting in bed with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Perhaps Mr. O'Shea is heeding Trumps words when he said "...what you're seeing and reading is not what's happening." But a commoner like me vividly remembers the Trump press conference where he proclaimed, "Russia, if you are listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,0000 (Hilary Clinton) emails that are missing."

That night Russia hacked into Clinton's campaign chair John Pedosta's Gmail account and released thousands of his emails.

Nor do I conveniently forget that Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, (hired at no cost, odd?) gave sensitive polling information in contested states to a Russian intelligence agent. If we want to cut to the chase, let's look at the scoreboard: Mueller report: 37 indictments, 7 guilty pleas/convictions and evidence that Trump obstructed justice numerous times; $12 million spent over two years.

Durham report: two cases brought to court, and none convicted. Four years and $6.5 million spent on a prima facie example of a political party (Republicans) using the force/power of the federal government for solely political means. Benghazi Select Committee anyone? It looks like O'Shea needs to issue a retraction for his column.

Kraig Sleaford

Davenport