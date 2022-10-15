Letter: GOP votes against funds, then uses them

I’m totally confused.

Senators Grassley and Ernst and Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks all voted against the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. This life-changing bill passed along party lines and now these four wants to tout how they will allocate funds for Iowans. Like it was their plan all along?

Then we have the Inflation Reduction Act that had a line about capping insulin at $35. What did Ernst, Grassley and Hinson do? Voted against it.

Next, we have the United States Debt ceiling that must be suspended to avoid default. A default that would have catastrophic consequences for our County. Under Trump? Grassley and Ernst voted in favor of the suspension. Under Biden? Ernst, Grassley and Hinson voted against. By the way, the debt ceiling was raised 18 times under Reagan, 8 times under Clinton, 7 times under Bush, 5 times under Obama and 3 times under Trump. All of those presidents served two terms, with the exception of Trump. So, the simple math will equate how much spending was going on during that particular Presidential tenure.

So, my question is this, do these Iowa elected officials represent you and me? Or do they represent the Republican Party politics – for the good of the people or the party? Lifesaving insulin, lying about their part in the American Rescue Plan Act and willing our Country into a catastrophic default? These representatives are not worthy of our State or your vote.

Vote Democratic as if your life depends on it.

Linda Burmester

DeWitt