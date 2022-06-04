Letter: GOP won't act on guns

Republicans are opposed to gun control because they receive huge campaign donations from the NRA. They claim it violates the Second Amendment, but the truth is that they don’t want to lose the money.

How hard is it to see that guns are the problem? If assault weapons could be banned, the mass shootings would not be as easily carried out. The number of deaths would be reduced simply because the gun used would take longer to fire.

That leaves the Second Amendment intact, and more lives could potentially be saved from a gunman who wants to kill unarmed individuals, the latest being the 19 children and their teachers in Texas.

One sure way to get the laws changed is to vote for Democrats.

Carol DeWilfond

East Moline

