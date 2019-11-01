I am supporting Dan Gosa for Davenport School Board, and I hope that my fellow Davenport residents will, too. Public school funding is in shambles in our state and our district has seen, more than most, the terrible effects of that underfunding. Now more than ever, we need local elected officials who represent the working-class people of Davenport, like Dan Gosa, who fight for our district and are willing to put our kids and teachers first.
School board elections matter, and I hope that all of my neighbors remember to make their voices heard. I hope you, too, will support Dan Gosa for Davenport School Board.
Tom Petersen
Davenport