Gov. Kim Reynolds has failed to assume responsibility for the conduct of the highest office of public trust and responsibility in the state of Iowa – this is a position she sought, assumed by oath of office, and for which she receives remuneration.

To wit, it is her obligation to make public schools such effective instruments of education that parents can unhesitatingly expect to choose them and entrust them with the education of their children. Reynolds is neither paid nor emplaced as vicar of a parochial school, the grand poobah of the country club, or any other private venture to be chosen for membership on one’s own.