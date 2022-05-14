Letter: Gov. Reynolds is ruining Iowa

Iowa has a long history of neighbor helping neighbor, an incapacitated farmer with a crop to harvest; cleaning up from storm damage; empathy for a grieving neighbor or one with a debilitating illness. Neighbor helping neighbor is Iowa's second nature, and that is why wearing a silly mask or getting vaccinated should never have been a problem in this state. Had the Governor rallied and rallied everyone to protect each other by following science instead of politics, many may have been saved.

Governor Reynold's list of failures is long and growing. 1. Chipping away at voting rights. 2. No support for teachers during the teacher bashing and book banning fever. 3. Tax cut for the wealthy boondoggle that will come back to bite us just as it did in Kansas. 4. Medicaid poorly administered, leaving many dentists unable to accept Medicaid patients. 5. Mean spirited cuts to unemployment insurance. 6. Politics injected into nomination of judges. 7. Water contamination addressed only with a band aid. 8. Under funding every level of education every year in office. 9. Proposal to divert tax dollars from public schools to private (church) schools is against all mores concerning separation of church and state. 10. Dropping qualifications to fill child care and teacher positions worse than doing nothing.

Governor Reynolds takes her cue from the Republican party that is mired in Trumpism, which is void of democracy.

Iowa's deep roots are in dire need of nurturing.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

