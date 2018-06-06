Who gets to determine when a life or lives can be sacrificed for a "just cause." We as a country have supported sending our young men and women in the prime of their lives to fight and sacrifice their lives in war. Our government has done this too many times.
When a woman has her own desperate personal "just cause" for sacrificing the life of her unborn child, no government should criminalize, demonize or obstruct that decision.
I don't know anyone who likes the idea of abortion. I was blessed to give life to five children. I never had cause to even consider it, but circumstances for others may be justified.
I resent the statement by a letter writer to the paper saying, "U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack supports the killing of unborn babies." I resent the fact that anyone who supports a woman's right to choose is labeled baby killers. Much more needs to be done to prevent the circumstances and numbers of abortions, but if a woman is denied that decision, then government should not send our young people to their deaths in war either.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf