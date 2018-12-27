Fact: On Dec. 11, in a meeting between President Trump, "Chuck" (Schumer) and "Nancy" (Pelosi), Trump is quoted saying to Chuck: I'd be proud to shut down the government. I'll be the one to shut it down. I will take the mantle. I won't blame you.
This is all in reference to wall funding.
Fact: On Dec. 19, by a unanimous bipartisan vote, the Senate passed a short term funding bill to keep the government open until Feb. 8, including $1.3 billion dollars for border security. But, it didn't include funding for a wall.
Fact: The Senate was so confident that Trump would sign it, they all headed home for the holidays.
Fact: Enter the extremist conservative "talking heads," Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News. Concerned that Trump would sign the bill to keep the government open, but not include funding for a wall, they began to viciously attack him with many uncomplimentary words and statements.
Fact: Afraid he would lose his extremist base if he signed the legislation, Trump folded like an accordion and refused to sign it unless it included $5 billion for a wall.
Fact: In typically cowardly fashion, the Republicans in the House passed legislation including $5.7 billion for a wall, knowing full well the Senate did not have the 60 votes to pass it.
Fact: So, because of the "talking heads," Trump and the cowardly Republicans in the House, a partial shut down of the government is happening over the Christmas holiday. What a present for our federal workers.
Jennifer Reed
Coal Valley