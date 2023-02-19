In Iowa and in many other U.S. locations the question of what the public education system should or should not teach is being hotly debated. Why is this debated?

If the thoughts of author Eric Metaxas are accepted, the miracle of the Spirit of God strongly helped shape the nation at its founding, resulting in a culture based on liberty and freedom for all. This culture was passed on, predominantly by educating young Americans in their homes.

By observation, this method of education has been replaced by a massive mandatory government-funded/controlled system, a government predominantly populated by those that do not share the Spirit of America’s founding.

What would result if an education system could be built that was independent of government, that utilized no public tax dollars, had no school boards or unions funded by America-destroying George Soros-type billionaires, and provided a curriculum designed to pass along a culture similar to that which existed at America’s founding?

Possible results could include: curtailing the phony debate concerning separation of church and state (actual purpose being elimination of church); curtailing the source of young people persuaded to become customers of the multi-billion-dollar family-destroying transgenderism industry; producing bright-eyed free-thinking graduates of institutions such as Hillsdale College who marry and build functional families forming the bedrock of society.

This education system could be a long-term expansion of the current Association of Classical Christian Schools founded in 1994 to encourage the formation of Christian schools using a model of classical education that includes STEM.

John R. Horn

Davenport