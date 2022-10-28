Letter: Government health care is a bad idea

TRICARE is a government-run health insurance plan currently available to members of the military. Mike Franken’s repeated mention of just how beneficial a plan like TRICARE-for-All (essentially Medicare-for-All) would be seems to be but one of several ill-concealed attempts to move closer and closer to an ultimate goal of replacing this country’s system of economic freedoms with one of socialism.

I would invite Mr. Franken to cite just one example of a country in which socialism has proven itself to be truly successful (and not ultimately a disaster) for that country’s general population. Did Mr. Franken not spend his time in the military defending his country’s system of economic and personal freedom? Why would he now advocate anything that would move his own country toward socialism rather than the economic and personal freedom that he has already spent a part of his life defending?

Health care decisions need to be in the hands of those with expertise in actually providing and participating in the delivery of health care and not in the hands of a detached bureaucracy. Total governmental control of health care (and certain other things as well) is truly not the way to go.

Jack Consamus

Bettendorf