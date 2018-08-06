I would like to address the circumstances surrounding what politicians call entitlements. These generally are social security, welfare, food stamps, and any other type of public support for the unemployed, underemployed, disabled and elderly population living on less than middle class income.
Politicians believe these folks are abusing the system and are actively seeking to cut benefits by large amounts. I on the other hand believe that the biggest abuser of these programs and all other big government revenue streams are not these people.
Government, at all levels, are the real culprits, as well as any other entity that can levy a tax. Government thinks it is entitled to an endless amount of property and treasure of the public domain. Where they got this idea and when it was implemented I am not sure, but happen it did.
Iowa does a pretty good job, but its neighbor across the river is another story. Illinois is bankrupt, its leadership corrupt and in shambles. From Springfield to the local counties. Rock Island has a $15 million empty lot paid for by its residents, a county courthouse under construction that was turned down twice by the electorate yet built due to two chief judges insisted on it.
Entitlements abuse? Not the people, but government and its continuing need for the bottomless piggy bank.
Stephen Wilson
Milan