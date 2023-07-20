A scrap yard in Rock Island has almost 100 wind turbine head units (nacelles) being scrapped. A few years ago, there was another equally large batch. When I stopped and looked, I was surprised the nameplate showed they were built in 2008.

They were only 12 years old. Then today I read a 5.2-megawatt solar farm in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, with 14,000 solar panels was totally destroyed by a hailstorm. (Hailstorm in Nebraska in June - who would have predicted that!). A project designed with a 25-year useful life to save the city money and contribute to their renewable goals. Only four years later it is now a pile of broken panels containing heavy metals and other hazardous waste.

Now rewind 10 years to when the city of Rock Island bought the Sears power dam to supply electricity to some city buildings. Mayor Schwiebert said the savings over 20 years “are literally in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Well, after 10 years projections showed it would continue to cost not save money it was unceremoniously shut down. Now it seems in ARPA, Rebuild Downtown, Downtown Alliances and various study sessions ideas about city solar or wind projects seem to creep into the discussions.

That brings me to my two points of certitude: First – any government proposal that contains projections on costs, paybacks and return on investment are always wrong. Second – the city can never produce energy cheaper than a large utility. Therefore – don’t try.

Jim Cox

Rock Island