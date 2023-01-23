Letter: Governor should join senator in celebrating public schools

I was delighted and encouraged by Sen. Joni Ernst's recent tour of North Scott High School. There she saw first hand our tax dollars at work preparing students for future employment opportunities in technology. Similar programs in health-care and teacher preparation are available to students at other area public high schools. Senator Ernst was all smiles.

So where was fellow Republican Gov. Reynolds? Perhaps she was too busy fast-tracking her pet voucher legislation to join the senator. Regardless of the reason for her absence, her favoring of private schools over these public schools is beyond unfortunate. Iowans need to join Sen. Ernst in celebrating the accomplishments of our public schools and ask their state representatives to make certain our tax dollars continue to strengthen public schools for all our children.