 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Governor should join senator in celebrating public schools

  • Updated
Letters logo

I was delighted and encouraged by Sen. Joni Ernst's recent tour of North Scott High School. There she saw first hand our tax dollars at work preparing students for future employment opportunities in technology. Similar programs in health-care and teacher preparation are available to students at other area public high schools. Senator Ernst was all smiles.

So where was fellow Republican Gov. Reynolds? Perhaps she was too busy fast-tracking her pet voucher legislation to join the senator. Regardless of the reason for her absence, her favoring of private schools over these public schools is beyond unfortunate. Iowans need to join Sen. Ernst in celebrating the accomplishments of our public schools and ask their state representatives to make certain our tax dollars continue to strengthen public schools for all our children.

Charles Collins

People are also reading…

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News