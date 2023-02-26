COVID Kim Reynolds is not a trained educator, but she pretends to understand what happens in every classroom in the state of Iowa every day. She continues to introduce bills in the state legislature which will disrupt the education of students. After getting her way on the detrimental public funds to private schools bill, she is at again.

The most detrimental part of her latest bill is the part that requires any school employee to notify a student’s parents/guardian if the student request to be addressed by a name or pronouns contrary to the gender assigned at birth. Transgender people seem to be the newest culture wars target group for Republicans. Students who are trans are the group most likely to be kicked out of their home, most likely to attempt suicide, and the most likely to be murdered. If this law is passed as it stands, children will die. “Outing” students to their parents is dangerous to the student.

Students are taught to trust the adults in their lives, and they are pretty good in knowing whom they can trust. Sometimes it isn’t their parents, unfortunately. With this bill, Reynolds is attempting to eliminate a whole category of people from being the trusted adult in queer or trans children’s lives. This bill sets up a group required by law to be mandatory child abuse reporters to become the agent for possible child abuse. Iowans, write or call your legislators and ask them if they are comfortable passing a bill which will kill kids.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island