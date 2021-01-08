Letter: Grace abounds

"The law stepped in to amplify the failure, but where sin increased, grace multiplied even more." (Romans 5:20) With hooligans and anarchists laying our cities to waste, it is obvious that sin is rampant. It is a good deal more difficult, however, to see that grace is multiplied.

Too many elected officials are not opposing rampant crime in the streets. Too many private citizens and small business people are suffering grievously as a result of their indifference. Among the things we are learning is the realization that government is not God. Many of those, who are to insure our safety, are (for some reason) noticeably absent when their responsibility is to firmly stand against rampant vandalism.

Liberal news media and politicians aren’t reporting it, but God’s grace is, in fact, advancing. Many people are recognizing the Lord’s providence, and their faith is growing. Hearts are turning toward the Creator and we see friends and neighbors rising up to help those in need. In the midst of confusion and rampant crime, people are doing good deeds (often to strangers) and wonderfully demonstrating God’s grace.