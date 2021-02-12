Letter: Grafton for mayor

I am writing to recommend Jim Grafton for mayor of Silvis. During my time as an alderman and then mayor of Silvis, I came to appreciate Jim Grafton and his many talents and passion for our city.

Grafton has served as Silvis city manager since 2001 and has shown he's a tireless worker who is knowledgeable, thoughtful and people-oriented. His record on moving Silvis forward by attracting new businesses, bringing new housing or addressing the many issues the city faces is unmatched.

As I worked closely with Grafton, I came to appreciate him as a leader. As city manager he went to neighborhoods to personally address problems or situations. He showed the value of face-to-face contact to let people know they are all important.

Jim has shown us he has the ability, desire and leadership skills to be the next mayor. Under Jim Grafton, Silvis will continue its growth and economic development. He recognizes the need for affordable housing, a strong business community and citizen involvement to promote relationships to get things done.

Jim Grafton is a great choice for mayor. He has a vision and understands how our city can continue to be a great place to live, play and do business. We can count on him to keep Silvis moving forward.