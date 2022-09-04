Letter: Grassley absent on gun safety

A recent University of Chicago poll has again confirmed, “There is broad public support for a variety of gun control policies, and 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter. Majorities favor policies to restrict who can purchase guns and what kinds of guns can be purchased, but the most popular regulations are those that limit who can purchase guns. For example, 85% support a federal law preventing mentally ill people from purchasing guns, compared to 59% who support a nationwide ban on semiautomatic weapons.” Yet, Sen. Grassley recently voted against the first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years. He said, “I share the concerns of Iowans who are disgusted with gun violence, especially when those tragedies involve children. I commend the negotiators for earnestly working in a bipartisan way to produce an agreement. This is a difficult issue. Much of their legislation is good, but I have very specific concerns about safeguarding constitutional due process rights that prevent me from supporting the bill in its entirety.” In other words, the new law wasn’t exactly what he wanted so he didn’t support it. In contrast, President Biden said, “While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.” Anyone who has been in government for his or her entire career should understand the role of political compromise in safeguarding the lives of the American people. Not sure Sen. Grassley still does.