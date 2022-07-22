 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grassley doesn't answer to Iowans

Iowa U.S. Senate candidate, Mike Franken, supports constitutionally protected abortion.

Therefore, let’s consider Senator Chuck Grassley’s insidious role in the Supreme Court decision to end Roe.

As Senate Judiciary Chair in 2016 Grassley held open the Supreme Court seat refusing to consider President Obama’s nominee, asserting it was the last year of Obama’s presidency. But in President Trump’s last weeks in office, Grassley advanced Amy Coney Barrett who voted to end Roe.

Grassley said, “Together, President Trump and I cemented a conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.”

Grassley cares little that the Court is wreaking havoc on our lives. Grassley is a leader of the radical right.

Americans support abortion by 63%. Six unelected justices subverted the will of nearly 2/3 of Americans while making women second-class citizens thanks to Grassley.

While moving abortion issues to the states, the Court just made gun issues national, counter to their ruling on abortion.

The Court reduced the ability of the EPA to curb carbon emissions as the world faces catastrophic climate change. Thanks, Grassley!

The three new Supreme Court justices appointed by the previous president along with Thomas, Alito and Roberts will likely serve for another 20 years thus stymying progress in all areas.

We’re losing precious freedoms. Grassley’s cruel intentions were planned. Grassley answers to the radical right and not Iowans.

Ending Grassley’s grip on power is imperative. Electing Senate candidate Mike Franken in November will help restore liberty.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Right now our nation has a shortage of about 20,000 doctors. Recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges estimate a shortfal…

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

If there's one thing that the January 6 Committee hearings have revealed is that we should all be thanking our lucky stars that Trump was no P…

Letter: Deer v. property rights

Next week July 26th, a trial in which a farmer who has suffered tens of thousands of dollars from deer damage is going against the Iowa DNR fo…

Letter: Iowa needs red flag laws

Its my opinion that Iowa needs red flag laws. When the citizen is red-flagged they also should be given a mental health evaluation. The NRA li…

Letter: Thank you, Moline

The time to run for office of Alderperson for the City of Moline is fast approaching. In the next municipal elections for the City of Moline t…

