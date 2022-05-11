Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed my opinion that Chuck is happy sending women back to the 1600s. (Read the Alito draft.) I then stated the fact that the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among all industrialized nations. I repeated “the highest.”

I wanted to know how Chuck could proclaim that he cares about life, when he refuses to do anything to protect the life of the woman. However, before I could ask it, Chuck’s male staffer interrupted me, said thank you, and hung up on me. I immediately called back, but the phone was not answered.

That staffer prevented me from saying that if Chuck actually cares about women, he would vote for full pre-natal care and maternity leave for women, which is what the rest of the industrialized world has. If he cared, he would vote for child care, if a woman wanted or needed to go back to work. Again, something the rest of the industrialized world already has. I would have said that he does not care about the mother or even the baby once it is born, but I was cut off.

I wanted to ask how Chuck can say he cares about life, when he does not care about what happens after birth to the child or the mother. However, I could not, because the male staffer hung up.

Does Chuck care what Iowans think?

Margaret Walsh

Bettendorf

