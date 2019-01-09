Cheers, plaudits, honors (and votes) are due to Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Reps. Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack from all people in the Quad-Cities and beyond. They are standing tall and can be counted on for their support of federal employees and consistently responsible government.
Clearly, they are working hard and doing everything possible to move legislation, provide funding and buttress the machinery of government to operate as it should. It’s obvious that the welfare both of the country and federal employees are high priorities for them despite the nonstop, irresponsible actions of our president and the Republican majority in the Senate.
But, where are Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley? Why are their voices not also rising up to support our workers, undo the shutdown and right the ship of state? Listen. We hear nothing from them, neither crickets nor even froggy peeps.
Nevertheless, their heads seem usually to be bobbing along with that of Vice President Mike Pence in haste to agree with our disruptive and uncontrollable president in whatever world he may inhabit at any given time.
Dan Budde
Milan