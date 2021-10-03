Letter: Grassley has changed

I was 4-years-old when Sen. Chuck Grassley first entered elected office. I grew up, got married, raised a family, went to college, had a career and now I'm retired. Who knows, I may have even voted for Sen. Grassley at one time. A lot has changed in the last 62 years though, namely, Chuck Grassley.
Normally, I would support a healthy senior continuing to work as long as they want. However, I've always believed we send representatives to Congress to represent our interests. The Alliance for Retired Americans has been tracking representatives' voting records since it was formed in 2001 and Sen. Grassley has only voted correctly on senior issues 11% of the time.
Seniors can't afford another six years of Grassley’s obstruction. Sen. Grassley was the chief architect in banning Medicare from negotiating prescription drug prices, leaving seniors at the mercy of drug companies' unquenchable greed and costing taxpayers billions of dollars every year. He continues to block negotiations in the name of competition, but it seems that the only competition is between who can fleece consumers the most. Consumers in other high-income countries pay a fraction of what Americans pay because they negotiate prices.
Kay Pence
Eldridge
(Pence is Iowa vice-president of the Alliance for Retired Americans.)