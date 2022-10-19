Letter: Grassley in office long enough

Senator Chuck Grassley was once known as a fighter for everyday Iowans. For his first 55 years in elected office, he would at times even work with Democratic Senator Tom Harkin to help people. Since Harkin retired 8 years ago, Grassley might as well have changed his name to Mitch McConnell.

Senator Grassley is one who says he supports things and is always just looking for the right time to make it happen. Well, he was first elected to political office when I was in 3rd grade. I'm now 72. It would seem the right time should have come along since 1958.

Unfortunately, things he has said he supports haven't found him voting that way over the years: term limits (as he runs for his 8th term in the Senate), lowering prescription drug prices for Medicare and all insured (he voted against it), capping insulin payments at $35/month (he voted against it), immigration reform (he voted against it), student debt relief from trade school and college (he opposed it).

Time for Senator Grassley to enjoy retirement. Please take Rep. Miller-Meeks with you.

Vote Admiral Michael Franken for Senate and Christina Bohannan for U.S. Rep. It's time for everyday Iowans to have representation that will fight for them once again.

Kevin E. O'Brien

Davenport